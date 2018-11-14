LPD Mounted Patrol searching area in connection to Zoe Campos case

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The investigation continues into the search for missing Zoe Campos. Mounted Patrol officers with the Lubbock Police Department are in an area between 66th Street and South Loop 289, just east of I-27.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department confirmed this search is part of the Zoe Campos investigation.
On November 7, 2018, investigators found a bone in the backyard of a home just west of Lowery Field on 70th Street. Police have confirmed to KCBD the bone found is related to the investigation in the disappearance of Zoe Campos, who went missing on November 17, 2013. Police say the bone has not been confirmed as to being a human bone.
Police say new developments into the case led investigators to the bone. Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s crime scene investigation team, LPD forensics specialist and the Lubbock County Medical Examiners were involved in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
At this time, the findings and that specific area remain an active part of the investigation. LPD will continue to search the area for possible evidence. Investigators are bringing in additional resources to help in the search for evidence.
In just three days, it will be the fifth anniversary since Zoe Campos was last seen. She disappeared on November 17, 2013 at the age of 18.
On the evening of November 17, then 18-year-old Zoe was last seen on surveillance video with her sister at Copper Caboose Restaurant near Avenue Q. After dinner, Zoe and her sister went back to her apartment at 3532 50th Street. This was the last time family members saw Zoe.
According to police, at some point that night, Zoe left her apartment. She had plans to pick her mother up from work the next day on November 18th, but Zoe never arrived.
Her mother called police and reported her missing. Investigators were able to determine Zoe's last outgoing text message was to her mother at approximately 1:30 a.m. on November 18.
Investigators were able to track the text location to the area of Lowery Field. Three days after she went missing, Zoe’s aunt spotted her car being driven by an unknown male. She immediately began to follow the car but lost sight of the vehicle. A short while later, the car was found abandoned at Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue. It is still unclear who was driving the vehicle.
About a year and four months after Zoe went missing, her mother Melinda Campos and private detectives she hired organized a search party, to search around Lowery Field, since that is where her phone last pinged. Her phone could have been anywhere within a one-mile radius of Lowery Field. Search crews also were told a junk yard behind Jaguars, along Highway 87, needed to be checked thoroughly. The searches came up empty. But now, years later, a bone was found within that radius of where Zoe’s phone pinged.
There is hope that someone will come forward with clues as to what led to Zoe’s disappearance. If you have any information, please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.
