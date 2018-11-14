Red Raider basketball remains undefeated

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders completed their first home stand of the season a perfect 3-0 as they topped Southeastern Louisiana 59-40. Texas Tech has now won 41 straight games against non-conference opponents at home at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Jarrett Culver led the Red Raiders with 21. He was the only player in double figures. Davide Moretti added 8 and Matt Mooney 7.
Norense Odiase had a career high 13 rebounds.
Texas Tech will now go on the road for the first time this season as they face USC in Kansas City Monday at 8:30 p.m.
The Red Raiders are back home Saturday November 24th as they host Northern Colorado at 4:30pm.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.