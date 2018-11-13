Serial killer admits to Odessa woman’s 1994 murder

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) - A man connected to several cold cases across the country has confessed to killing an Odessa woman in 1994.
According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, Samuel McDowell, AKA Samuel Little, confessed to killing Denise Christie Brothers in February 1994.
The confession was just one of many he made.
An indictment was made back in July and had since been in the Wise County Jail.
District Attorney Bobby Bland tells us Little is linked to over 90 cases, 30 of which authorities have already confirmed. Little has already been convicted of three murders in the Los Angeles area, for which he is serving a life sentence.
If convicted, Little would be one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history.
Little is now in the Ector County Jail.
