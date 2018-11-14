Warmer, And No-Snow Streaks

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Warmer weather is on the way! After highs in the 50s today, highs in the 60s return the last two afternoons of the work/school week. Some spots in the southeastern viewing area, off the Caprock, may top out near 70 degrees Friday afternoon. While morning lows will again be near and below freezing tomorrow, temperatures will remain above freezing for most areas Friday and Saturday.
This weekend a cold front is still expected Saturday morning, still expected to deliver a much weaker blow than the Sunday-Monday system. Saturday will be gusty, partly cloudy, and cooler. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a cold morning and a chilly afternoon.
The Thanksgiving holiday week weather is available now in our Extended Forecast at your fingertips 24 hours a day, seven days a week, right here on our Weather Page as well as in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App. Watch for updates, as another cold front may move through West Texas just before Thanksgiving. Based on data available this morning, that cold front may move through with little to no impact.
A no-snow streak was broken in West Texas this week. The Amarillo National Weather Service office reports snowfall Sunday-Monday ended the second longest streak of no measurable snowfall in Amarillo, capping it at 560 days. The Amarillo airport reported 4.4 inches of snowfall. Some residents of the city reported up to 5.5 inches. The only longer stretch without measurable snow (for Amarillo) was 669 days, ending on January 30, 1951! You can read more at https://www.weather.gov/ama/2018VeteransDayWinterStorm
Snowfall at the Lubbock airport (as noted yesterday) as well as in town was just a trace (not measurable). The last previously recorded snowfall at the Lubbock airport was on January 2 of this year and amounted to just a trace. The last measurable snowfall was on December 31 and amounted to just 0.3″, which ended up as the total for the entire season. The last snowfall of at least an inch was 1,041 days ago, 2.1″ on January 8, 2016. By the way, the only other measurable snowfall that season (2015-16) was the 11.2″ which fell during the Blizzard of 2015 (December 26 and 27).
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 21°, sixteen degrees below average for the date. The high was 44°, twentyone degrees below the average! The November 13 record low is 14° (1976) and the record high 82° (1973). For today, November 14, Lubbock’s average low is 37° and the high 64°. The record low is 4° (1976) and the record high 85° (1933).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 5:45 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:19 AM CST.
