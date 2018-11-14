Warmer, And No-Snow Streaks

Snowfall at the Lubbock airport (as noted yesterday) as well as in town was just a trace (not measurable). The last previously recorded snowfall at the Lubbock airport was on January 2 of this year and amounted to just a trace. The last measurable snowfall was on December 31 and amounted to just 0.3″, which ended up as the total for the entire season. The last snowfall of at least an inch was 1,041 days ago, 2.1″ on January 8, 2016. By the way, the only other measurable snowfall that season (2015-16) was the 11.2″ which fell during the Blizzard of 2015 (December 26 and 27).