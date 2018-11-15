Beautiful weather continues through Friday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Friday’s weather conditions should be almost identical to what we saw across the area Thursday.
Other than a few high clouds, skies remain clear tonight with lows in the 20’s and lower 30’s. Coldest temperatures can be expected northwest of Lubbock.
Sunny skies return Friday with highs in the middle to upper 60’s. South-southwest winds average 10to 15 mph Friday afternoon.
Our next cold front arrives Saturday with colder temperatures spreading across the area over the weekend. Highs may remain in the 40’s north of Lubbock Saturday with 60’s possible ahead of the cold front.
A slim chance of precipitation is in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday afternoon will remain cold. Under partly cloudy skies, highs remain in the 40’s Sunday.
