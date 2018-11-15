Case reveals shame, trauma of male sex trafficking victims

Police said they identified at least 15 victims of the Connecticut trafficking ring, but believe there could be dozens more. Police said the operation appeared to date back to the 1990s and was discovered only after a state probation officer reported it to authorities in January 2016. One of the victims had told the probation officer about being trafficked, officials said. Two men have pleaded guilty to trafficking-related charges and a third is expected to go on trial early next year.