Friday final day for Allstate domestic violence collection

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Friday is the final day for the Lubbock-area Allstate agency owners push to collect items for the Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock as a way to help survivors of domestic violence.
There are two drop-off locations around Lubbock, one at the Russell Donaway Agency at 2321-C 50th St. and another at the Doug Townsend Agency at 3901 84th St. The organization is mainly looking for supplies like baby wipes, soaps, deodorants, feminine products, hair care products and things alike. A full list can be found here.
This donation drive is part of the Allstate Foundation’s Purple Purse program, a national campaign focused on ending domestic violence. More information on that program can be found here.
