High School football playoffs start tonight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Forty-four of our eighty-plus high school teams from our area has made the high school football playoffs.
This is where the run to Arlington for the State Championship begins, and it all starts Thursday night for some of our area teams.
Here are the match-ups for our schools that will be in action Thursday night:
· Seminole vs. Fabens 6:30pm Thursday in Pecos
· Estacado vs. Fort Stockton 7pm Thursday at Grande Communications in Midland
· Denver City vs. Littlefield 7pm Thursday at Lowrey Field at Plains Capital Park
· Brownfield vs. Slaton 7:30pm Thursday at Lubbock Cooper
· Shallowater vs. Tornillo 5pm Thursday in Andrews
· Tulia vs. Merkel 7pm Thursday in Post
· Abernathy vs. Anthony 7pm Thursday in Wink
· Idalou vs. Alpine 7pm Thursday at Midland Greenwood
· New Deal vs. Sunray 7:30pm Thursday at River Road
· Sundown vs. Sanford-Fritch 7pm Thursday in Tulia
· Crosbyton vs. Gruver 5pm Thursday at Kimbrough in Canyon
· Ropes vs. Grady 7:30pm Thursday at Borden County
· Wilson at Anton 7:30pm Thursday
· Jayton vs. Throckmorton 7:30pm Thursday in Trent
