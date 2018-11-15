Holiday Happening 2018 now open

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Hosted by the Junior League of Lubbock, every year Holiday Happening ushers in the Christmas season.
This year, guests can gab a bite to eat while shopping from more than 100 vendors, and enjoying entertainment, which includes a visit with Santa.
Holiday Happening is at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
The Market Hall Shopping Hours are:
Thursday, November 15th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, November 16th from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Saturday, November 17th from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Sunday, November 18th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
You may purchase your tickets at the Civic Center ticket booth.
The silent auction is open until 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 18th.
This is the Junior League of Lubbock’s largest fundraising event.
The money supports the Food2Kids program, which teaches children at the YWCA' Fun 'N' Sun Center about good nutrition.
Since the first Holiday Happening in 1979, the Junior League of Lubbock has returned more than $5 million to the community.
Market Hall is stroller-free.
