Homeowners speak after house burns in Wednesday morning fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A family in East Lubbock is without a home after their house caught fire just before 7:30 Wednesday morning.
Jesus Esquivel and his wife lived in the home for 17 years. “Thankful my wife made it out safe,” Esquivel said Wednesday afternoon.
Bill Sides, Chief of the Roosevelt Volunteer Fire Department believes the fire may have started outside the home. “I think the heat lamp on outside that caused it.”
Esquivel showed KCBD where the fire started. “Right here. The heat lamp as you can see is plugged in right there. Its clamped on there to the cage. The cage had wood and tarp around it and everything. The lamp. The dog could have knocked it and it touched the tarp and heat up and that’s where the main fire started right here and spread.”
Thankfully a neighbor and his dog came to the rescue.
“He (the neighbor) said his dog started barking loud, he never done this, he opened the door and that’s when he saw fire," Esquivel said. "He called 911 quick and he came over here, jumped the fence and let my wife know ’You need to get out of the house, there’s a fire!’”
The Esquivels have fostered dogs through the Humane Society of West Texas for 15 years. “We loved dogs. We thought they deserved a second chance. We sacrifice so they can get a second chance.“
Unfortunately, two dogs died in the fire. A puppy and a family pet. According to Esquivel, all of the foster dogs are okay, as is his wife. “The main thing is my wife’s life is safe.”
The Esquivels say they’ll remain in the area to keep an eye on the dogs. The Red Cross is helping the family.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.