Know the Foe: Kansas State Wildcats

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are looking to snap their three-game skid, while looking to secure bowl eligibility on Saturday afternoon when they face Kansas State.
The Wildcats are currently 4-6 on the season and are coming off a 21-17 win over Kansas, last week.
According to Vegas, Texas Tech is a six-point favorite to beat the Wildcats.
Coming into the game, there is no doubt that running back Alex Barnes is their best player.
Currently, the junior running back currently leads the Big 12 Conference rushing, as he averages 115-point-three yards per game.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats rank fourth in the conference in total defense.
Overall, this will be the 19th meeting between the two programs, where they are deadlocked at 9-9 all-time in the series.
In Manhattan, Ks, or the “Little-Apple”, Texas Tech hasn’t won there since 2008, and the last time that the Red Raiders beat the Wildcats was 2011 at Jones AT&T Stadium.
