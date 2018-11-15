Lubbock Animal Shelter asking for donations to help pets of homeless people

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter is accepting donations of food, toys and blankets to help local homeless pet owners.
This time of year local charities feed the homeless, and the shelter wants to make sure that that food is used to feed themselves and not their pets, since some human food is harmful to animals.
Donations will be distributed in December to help feed the pets and keep them warm during the holiday season.
Any donations are appreciated and will be accepted through December 15. Items can be dropped off at the Lubbock Animal Shelter, 3323 SE Loop 289, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
