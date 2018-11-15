Lubbock City Council awards pair with Convention Center Hotel project

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A new hotel next to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center is one step closer to reality after the Lubbock City Council approved a bid to build the new structure.
GRACO Development and TAJ Hospitality agreed to a master development agreement with the city in a special called work session Thursday afternoon.
The pair were greenlighted by Lubbock’s Central Business District Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Board, who recommended their selection to the City Council.
The planned convention-specific hotel will be placed in the northeast corner of the Civic Center complex, an area currently comprised of surface parking.
It was announced earlier this year the hotel will be operated by Marriott International. There are currently 29 different brands that operate under that group, including Sheraton and Westin hotels.
The hotel will have approximately 250 rooms and will include nearly 12,000 square feet of meeting space. In addition to a hotel tower, the space will include a ballroom and a possibility of retail space.
The new plan also includes a multi-story parking garage. All told the project is expected to cost $76 Million dollars with much of that money coming from public debt.
The City of Lubbock is expected to contribute $18 Million toward the project as part of revitalization of the 40-year-old Memorial Civic Center. There is discussion of expanding the Civic Center to connect with the proposed convention space.
The goal for the project is to break ground on the hotel in the spring of 2020, right as the planned Buddy Holly Hall opens across the street.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.