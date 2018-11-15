National signing day a great one for Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Across the country, and the world, high school athletes put pen to paper signing their letters of intent to bring their talents to Lubbock.
The athletes that signed came across all Division I sport’s (except football).
So, here are some of the big names that have inked to come to play with the Red Raiders.
Red Raider Basketball:
- Jahmius Ramsey – 6’4” Guard – 4 Star Recruit
- Khalid Thomas – 6’9” Forward – 4 Star JC Recruit
- Kevin McCullar – 6’6” Shooting Forward – 4 Star Recruit
- Russel Tchewa – 7’0” Center – 3 Star Recruit
Soccer:
- Penelope Mulenga – Defender
- Marisa Weichel – Forward
- Hannah Anderson – Defender
- Madison White – Goalkeeper
- Macy Schultz – Forward
- Haley Smith - Midfielder
Baseball:
- Michael Harris - Ellenwood, GA
- Gunner Morris - Winnsboro, TX
- Dylan Carter - Argyle, TX
- Willie Rangel - Cleburne, TX
- Bo Willis - Magnolia, TX
- Jace Jung - San Antonio
- Steven Vasquez - Upland, CA
- Jon Barrera - Corpus Christi, TX
- Nate Rombach - Arlington, TX
Volleyball:
- Caitlyn Dugan - Gilbert, AZ
- Audrey Tuttle - Sugar Land, TX
- Lauren Dodson - Wichita Falls, TX
- Lindsey Dodson - Wichita Falls, TX
- Kylie Trefflich - New Braunfels, TX
- Cadi Boyer - Georgetown, TX
Softball:
- Amanda Desario – Kellar, TX
- Alanna Barraza – Pomona, CA
- Kamryn Caldwell – San Antonio, TX
- Chloe Cobb – Katy, TX
Lady Raider Basketball:
- Alexis Tucker – Hawthorne, CA – 4 Star Recruit
- Ricka “Maka” Jackson – Manassas, VA – No. 15 ranked JUCO player
- Nailah Dillard – Sacramento, CA
Track & Field / Cross Country:
- Roberto Trevizo, Jumps – Farwell, TX
- Sarah Tackitt, Pole Vault – Lubbock, TX
- Simone Watkins, Hurdles – Frisco, TX
- Cale Kassen, Jumps/Hudles – Valley View, TX
- Jonah Koech, XC/Distance – Eldoret, Kenya Transfer from UTEP
- Jah-Nhai Perinchief, Jumps – Hamilton, Bermuda Transfer from Arkansas
- Anna Griffith, Pole Vault – Taylor, TX
- Kale Mauritsen, Jumps/Hurdles – Artesia, NM
Texas Tech Men’s Golf:
- Alejandro Pedryc – Warsaw, Poland
- Garrett Martin – San Antonio, TX
- Ludvig Aberg – Eslov, Sweden
Texas Tech Women’s Tennis:
- Margarita Skriabina – Bataysk, Russia
