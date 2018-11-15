New shoes lift the ‘sole’ for Lubbock kids

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - When you were a kid, remember what it was like to get a brand new pair of shoes? Imagine if that was the first new pair you ever had, and you got to pick it out yourself.
That’s why folks were lined up around the Payless ShoeSource building at the South Loop and Quaker late this afternoon.
As a result, today that shoe store was a clinic for the sole.
Ten year old Jeremy Maldonado explained it like this, “It just feels good because I get to have a new pair of shoes on." Jeremy is one of hundreds of area children on a shopping spree at Payless, searching for the perfect shoes or boots to wear to school for warmth ... and pride. In fact, the program is called ‘Walk With Pride.’
For more than 20 years, the Lubock Association of Realtors has teamed up with Payless to provide new boots or shoes to kids who need them, kids in need selected by the South Plains Food Bank.
Lubbock realtors say it’s an eye opener to realize how many kids around here are in need of decent shoes, which is why they’re footing the bill for 600 kids last year and nearly 700 this year.
Ann Kearney of Kearney and Associates Realtors, says “I think we barely have even touched the surface but trying to get the word out and trying to get to them is the hardest part.”
Crystal Sanches of Remax agrees. “We just want to give back to the kids and the parents. you know sometimes they just need a little push.” Ann adds, “It makes the kids feel good when they got a new pair of shoes on!"
And don’t forget the socks. All these kids get to pick out new socks too! So, they can walk with pride when they go back to school.
Nine year old Maggie Barboza sums it up by explaining why she is so grateful for this program, “I kind of want boots since it’s starting to get cold. Nobody wants to wear sandals in the winter.”
“Walk with Pride” is an annual holiday event to help families with a limited income.
Here’s to all the Lubbock realtors who pay out of their pockets to provide boots and warm shoes for hundreds of kids age 3 months to 14.
And they’ve been doing this every year for more than 20 years. That’s a blessing.
