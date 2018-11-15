Nice! And The Next Front

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The warmest - and for many people, the nicest - point of the week may be this afternoon, featuring plenty of sunshine with just a bit of a breeze. More seasonably mild weather returns Friday with peak temperatures nearly as warm as today’s. Then just in time to affect your weekend, a Saturday morning cold front will change things up.
Saturday’s cold front, while not as strong as the system early this week, will have some chilly air behind it. Gusty winds will develop in the morning, and the temperature may peak around mid-day and then hold steady or even gradually fall during the afternoon. Cloud cover will gradually increase and may produce some areas of drizzle Saturday night through Sunday morning. Sunday morning’s low is forecast below 32°, so even very light drizzle may create some slick areas on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, decks and exterior stairs. As of Thursday morning, this looks unlikely.
For Game Day weather set the location here on our Weather Page (as well as in our Weather App) to “Manhattan KS”. Click the (edit) pencil right of “Lubbock, TX” and then the “Edit” button.
A chance of rain shows up in our Thanksgiving holiday week forecast, available now in our Extended Forecast, also right here on our Weather Page (as well as in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App). At his time the chance of precipitation appears slight and limited in duration but may linger into early Thanksgiving day.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 23°, fourteen degrees below average for the date. The high was 57°, seven degrees below the average. The November 14 record low is 4° (1976) and the record high 85° (1933). For today, November 15, Lubbock’s average low is 36° and the high 64°. The record low is 10 (1916) and the record high 85° (1965).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 5:44 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:20 AM CST.
On This Date, November 15, 1988: An intense low-pressure area brought hurricane-force winds to West Texas. By 7 AM many road signs had been blown down in Bailey County. Gusts up to 60 mph caused a 100-foot tall microwave tower to fall on several transmission lines in Lubbock, knocking out power in north Lubbock. Gusts up to 71 mph overturned a tractor-trailer rig a half-mile south of Hale Center on I-27. Vehicles, roofs, fences, trees and windows also were damaged throughout Hale County. The driver of a tractor-trailer rig received minor injuries when his truck was overturned by the high winds three miles south of Hart. A grain bin collapsed by winds estimated near 80 mph just northeast of Hart. Winds estimated over 80 mph tore through Matador shortly after 8 AM causing major roof, tree and vehicle damage. The Billy Dean's Steakhouse was completely unroofed while 12 people were inside enjoying breakfast. Fortunately no one was injured. Some roof and tree damage was reported in the Floydada area. On This Date courtesy of Caprock Weather.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.