Nice! And The Next Front

On This Date, November 15, 1988: An intense low-pressure area brought hurricane-force winds to West Texas. By 7 AM many road signs had been blown down in Bailey County. Gusts up to 60 mph caused a 100-foot tall microwave tower to fall on several transmission lines in Lubbock, knocking out power in north Lubbock. Gusts up to 71 mph overturned a tractor-trailer rig a half-mile south of Hale Center on I-27. Vehicles, roofs, fences, trees and windows also were damaged throughout Hale County. The driver of a tractor-trailer rig received minor injuries when his truck was overturned by the high winds three miles south of Hart. A grain bin collapsed by winds estimated near 80 mph just northeast of Hart. Winds estimated over 80 mph tore through Matador shortly after 8 AM causing major roof, tree and vehicle damage. The Billy Dean's Steakhouse was completely unroofed while 12 people were inside enjoying breakfast. Fortunately no one was injured. Some roof and tree damage was reported in the Floydada area. On This Date courtesy of Caprock Weather.