Patrick Mahomes gets first Sports Illustrated cover

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Fresh off of setting the Kansas City Chiefs franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season, former Red Raider quarterback Patrick Mahomes has earned his first Sports Illustrated cover.
Mahomes will appear on the cover of the publications FUTURE ISSUE, which is fitting, as Mahomes is in the running for the NFL Most Valuable Player just 10-games into his second season of his career.
The story on Mahomes has the headline: “Andy Reid is creating football’s future, and Patrick Mahomes is living it.”
The story will be in the FUTURE ISSUE, the Nov. 19-26, 2018, edition of Sports Illustrated.
