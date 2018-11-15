Plainview appoints new fire chief

PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) - The Plainview Fire Department will soon have a new man at the helm.
On Tuesday night, the Plainview City Council appointed Timothy Gibson as the new chief for the city’s fire department and ambulance services.
Gibson replaces former fire chief Rusty Powers, who retired earlier this year.
According to a city news release Gibson currently serves as Managing Director of EMS District 9 for Harris County, covering the Cypress area of greater Houston.
In addition to his role with the county, Gibson is also a Research Associate with the Hobby School of Public Affairs with the University of Houston. According to the university’s website, his field of expertise includes local government policy, emergency management and emergency planning.
Gibson has worked as a firefighter for 27 years. He also served in the United States Air Force and holds a Bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University - Commerce. He is currently working on a Master of Public Service from Texas A&M in College Station.
In the release from the city Plainview City Manager Jeffrey Snyder praised Gibson. "“We are excited to have Tim join our team at the City and be a part of this community... He brings a wealth of experience in Fire/EMS operations, training and Fire Station construction that will be a great asset not only to the Fire Department but for the City as well.”
Plainview Fire/EMS operates three fire stations throughout the city, and utilizes four ambulances.
Gibson will begin his new roll December 1.
