73rd annual Pep Thanksgiving Festival preparations underway

HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) - Preparations are underway for the 73rd annual Pep Thanksgiving Festival.
Organizers say the festival began after WWII to welcome military members home with a warm meal.
Now, 73 years later, the town continues to host the Thanksgiving lunch.
The festival raises money for St. Philip Neri Church on FM 303 & St. Philips Rd.
The congregation cooks Pep German sausage, turkey and all of the trimmings for $12 a plate for adults and $3 a plate for kids.
This year, they plan to make 6,500 pounds of German sausage and 3,000 pounds of breakfast sausage.
The lunch will take place at Pep Parish Hall off FM 303 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November, 22.
The church’s country store will be filled with baked goods, crafts, sauerkraut, homemade bread, and more.
Children can enjoy a fishpond and grab bags full of surprises.
There is also a raffle for a Green Mountain Pellet Grill and a PlayStation 4.
Take-out plates are available until 2 p.m. and pre-orders of sausage for 10 or more begin Wednesday, November 21 and run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on the Pep Thanksgiving Festival, call 806-933-4324.
To order sausage, call 806-245-6557 or 806-933-4324.
To order a carry-out plate, call 806-786-1572.
For information on November 20, 21, 22 please call 806-933-4355.
