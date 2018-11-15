Search warrant shows driver admitted to drinking, doing drugs before deadly Nov. 6 crash

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A police search warrant revealed that a woman admitted to drinking and doing drugs the day she was in a crash that killed another man.
Walker, a 20-year-old from Lorenzo, was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that claimed the life of 52-year-old Hector Villarreal-Castaneda. She has since been released after posting a $100,000 bond.
The search warrant states Walker was speeding in her black 2017 Jeep and ran a stop sign, hitting Villareal-Castaneda near 2700 East Broadway.
After the crash Walker told officers at the scene she had been out drinking with about three or four other people at a party before. Walker also said she had used cocaine three days before the crash and smoked marijuana on the day of the crash.
Police have obtained a search warrant for Walker’s phone and are now holding that as evidence; searching through it to validate her story about being out with acquaintances before the crash.
