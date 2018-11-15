Search warrant shows driver admitted to drinking, doing drugs before deadly Nov. 6 crash

Search warrant shows driver admitted to drinking, doing drugs before deadly Nov. 6 crash
By Michael Cantu | November 15, 2018 at 12:54 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 12:56 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A police search warrant revealed that a woman admitted to drinking and doing drugs the day she was in a crash that killed another man.

Walker, a 20-year-old from Lorenzo, was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that claimed the life of 52-year-old Hector Villarreal-Castaneda. She has since been released after posting a $100,000 bond.

The search warrant states Walker was speeding in her black 2017 Jeep and ran a stop sign, hitting Villareal-Castaneda near 2700 East Broadway.

After the crash Walker told officers at the scene she had been out drinking with about three or four other people at a party before. Walker also said she had used cocaine three days before the crash and smoked marijuana on the day of the crash.

Police have obtained a search warrant for Walker’s phone and are now holding that as evidence; searching through it to validate her story about being out with acquaintances before the crash.

RELATED STORY: Police identify victim in fatal crash on Idalou Rd. at E. Broadway

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.