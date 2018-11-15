Serial Killer that confessed to 90 murders has ties to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A man convicted of murdering three women in California and charged with killing an Odessa woman has ties to Lubbock.
78-year-old Samuel Little, also known as Samuel McDowell, has been charged with killing an Odessa woman in 1994. He’s currently held in the Ector County jail
Little was extradited to Texas despite already serving three life sentences in California for strangling and killing three women in the Los Angeles area from 1987 to 1989.
He was arrested in Lubbock back in 2006 for shoplifting from the Wal-Mart at 4th and Frankford along the West Loop. He was known as Samuel Little at the time of his Lubbock arrest.
KCBD contacted the Lubbock Police Department to find out if Little is connected to any unsolved crimes in the city. “Lubbock Police Department investigators are aware of Samuel Little. They will look at unsolved cases during the time frame he is suspected of living in the Lubbock area to see if there are any connections," said LPD Public Information Assistant Kasie Whitley
Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland, told KWES-TV in Midland that Little is linked to over 90 cases. And of those, 30 of those have been confirmed through details Little told Texas Rangers.
Odessa Police say Little confessed to the 1994 murder of Denise Christine Brother in Ector County. He was charged with her murder in July of this year.
Little is set to be in Ector County court on November 26.
If found guilty of all the murders, Little would become the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, surpassing Gary Ridgeway, a man known as the Green River Killer. Ridgeway confessed to killing 71 women starting in 1982.
