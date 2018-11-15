4 service members charged in death of green beret

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Two elite Navy SEALs and two Marine Raiders have been charged with felony murder related to the 2017 death of Logan Melgar, a Lubbock native and U.S. Army green beret staff sergeant, in Bamako, Mali.
The U.S. Navy brought charges to the four on Tuesday, according to NBC News. The suspects are accused of getting duct tape at Marine headquarters, breaking into Melgar’s room while he was sleeping, tying him down with the tape and strangling the 34-yerar-old in a choke hold.
At the time of his death Melgar was working with local military to counter an Al Qaeda affiliate, according to NBC. He was found dead in his room inside embassy housing.
Along with murder, the four have also been charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice, hazing and burglary.
