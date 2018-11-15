Signing Day: South Plains athletes sign national letters of intent

Student Athletes from Frenship High School signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday. (Devin Ward/KCBD)
By Devin Ward | November 14, 2018 at 6:23 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 6:33 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - To play at the collegiate level it takes hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, and often sacrificing.

Wednesday marks the first-day athletes in sports excluding football can sign their college letter of intent.

In our area, we had 14 athletes do what a lot of people dreamed of doing – signed their letter of intents.

Here is a list of our area athletes that put pen to paper on Wednesday.

Frenship:

· Riley Robinson, baseball - Midland College

· Alyssa Rundell, softball - Howard College

· Haley Vargas, golf - Kansas State

· Madalyn Hoel, soccer - LCU

· Natalie Jones, soccer - Abilene Christian

· Samantha Vasquez, soccer - Eastern New Mexico

· Elizabeth Hernandez, soccer - Northeast Texas Community College

· Rylee Jordan, track - Abilene Christian

Lubbock Cooper:

· Austin Vaught, baseball –Regis University

· Jarred Gibson, baseball – Midland College

Shallowater:

· Hayden Vanderroest, baseball - Texas State

Lubbock Christian:

· Parker Rumsey, baseball - LCU

· Merritt McPherson, baseball – LCU

Trinity Christian:

· Zach Jones, baseball – Newman University

