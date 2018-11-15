Signing Day: South Plains athletes sign national letters of intent

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - To play at the collegiate level it takes hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, and often sacrificing.
Wednesday marks the first-day athletes in sports excluding football can sign their college letter of intent.
In our area, we had 14 athletes do what a lot of people dreamed of doing – signed their letter of intents.
Here is a list of our area athletes that put pen to paper on Wednesday.
Frenship:
· Riley Robinson, baseball - Midland College
· Alyssa Rundell, softball - Howard College
· Haley Vargas, golf - Kansas State
· Madalyn Hoel, soccer - LCU
· Natalie Jones, soccer - Abilene Christian
· Samantha Vasquez, soccer - Eastern New Mexico
· Elizabeth Hernandez, soccer - Northeast Texas Community College
· Rylee Jordan, track - Abilene Christian
Lubbock Cooper:
· Austin Vaught, baseball –Regis University
· Jarred Gibson, baseball – Midland College
Shallowater:
· Hayden Vanderroest, baseball - Texas State
Lubbock Christian:
· Parker Rumsey, baseball - LCU
· Merritt McPherson, baseball – LCU
Trinity Christian:
· Zach Jones, baseball – Newman University
