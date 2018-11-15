Talkin’ Tech: Red Raiders ready to take Manhattan

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It’s that time again, let’s get to Talkin' Tech as the Red Raiders are preparing to travel to Manhattan, Kansas (the Little Apple) to face the Kansas State Wildcats.
Could this be the last time Coach Kingsbury’s team square up against ‘Snyderball?’ We will see.
Plus, Devin will be joined by Meteorologist Cary Allen to give his Big 12 predictions for the weekend.
You can join Devin Ward live on Facebook and our KCBD Apps every Thursday, as he talks nothing but Texas Tech.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.