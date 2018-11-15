Texas Tech, New Mexico Junior College to announce upcoming partnership

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Officials from Texas Tech and New Mexico Junior College are set to officially announce a new educational partnership between the two to make it easier for students to transfer.
The agreement between the two institutions will allow NMJC to feed into Tech’s Animal Science program and eventually into the School of Veterinary Medicine, once it is up and running, according to a Tech news release.
A memorandum of understanding will be signed at 10 a.m. Monday inside the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, located at 2521 17th St.
