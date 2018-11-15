Vista Bank’s lawsuit against Shane Smith dismissed

On this day came on to be considered the Notice of Nonsuit without Prejudice in the above-entitled numbered cause. The Court is of the Opinion that good cause exists for the granting of the Notice of Nonsuit without Prejudice against and this case shall be Dismissed without Prejudice. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED that the above-entitled numbered cause shall be dismissed in its entirety without prejudice to be filing the same. All costs of Court are taxed against the party incurring such cost.

237th Judicial District Court