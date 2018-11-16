Abandoned baby finds forever family at Lubbock County Adoption Day

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Fourteen families grew on Friday at the Lubbock County Courthouse during a National Adoption Day event. A family from Idalou welcomed a one-year-old girl who began her life with no family and struggling to stay alive.
“She was born in Lamesa and when she was born she was born addicted to methamphetamine and she was two months early,” Myste Stephenson said. “She was 3 pounds when she was born and was brought to Covenant Women’s and Children’s Hospital where she spent 2 weeks.”
Myste and her husband Clay were in the process of adopting their three-year-old son into their family of five when they got the request to take in the newborn.
“We went ahead and took her in anticipation that we would give her a home for a little while and then she would be placed with a biological family member,” Myste said. “We quickly realized within a few short weeks that that was not going to happen, that she had no other family members biologically. I knew the minute I walked into the NICU, I just had a feeling. I just knew that she was going to be our baby forever.”
The newborn got the name Ambry, which was officially changed by the judge on Friday.
“We thought we were done fostering and adopting and then you get that call that a newborn needs a home,” Clay said. “You step up to the plate and she ends up being perfect for our family.”
The judge’s approval of the adoption brings the number of the people in the Stephenson family to seven. Some of them may not have had the best beginning to life but Myste said they are all safe now and loved beyond belief.
“It’s just different, you know, when you finally have [Ambry] officially yours and officially know that she will forever be in your home and grow up and be with her brothers and sisters forever,” Myste said.
At least 20 children were adopted on Friday in Lubbock County. However, the Department of Family and Protective Services says 272 children are awaiting adoption in the Texas Panhandle region and are not living with a person who intends to adopt them.
To learn more about becoming an adoptive parent, click here.
