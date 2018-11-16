Driver dead after rollover near 12th Street, West Loop 289

Driver dead after rollover near 12th Street, West Loop 289
By Michael Cantu | November 16, 2018 at 5:19 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 7:11 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A driver has died after a one-vehicle rollover near 12th Street and the West Loop 289 Access around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Police have determined the vehicle was traveling south on the access road of West Loop 289 when it went off the road, hit the retaining wall and rolled, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release.

When police arrived to the scene they found the driver and pronounced them deceased.

An investigation is currently on-going and the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit is on scene.

