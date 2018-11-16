Food for Thought: 11/15/2018

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A popular Mexican food restaurant lands at the bottom of the list, but it was just one of more than 50 restaurants inspected.
Rosa’s Cafe at 13011 Indiana had 11 violations.
* Four large tubs of food in the walk-in cooler were thrown out because they were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
* Raw bacon and sausage were stored above salsa.
* Soda nozzles were dirty.
* Cans were dented. This can lead to botulism.
* Toxic chemicals were not properly stored.
* Containers had sticker residue on them.
* An employee wore their apron into the restroom.
* The sanitizer bucket was on the floor.
* Wet containers were stacked on top of each other.
* There was no certified food manager available.
* The inspector notes, due to the inspection and repeat violations management did not show proper food stately knowledge.
The report shows most violations were corrected during the inspection.
Orient’s Pearl Asian Market at 4523 34th had 12 violations.
* Raw meat was above ready to eat peppers and tofu. Pork blood was stored over mushrooms.
* Containers had sticker residue on them. There was no sanitizer solution available.
* An employee did not properly wash their hands.
* Toxic items were not properly stored.
* Oysters did not have the correct marking to show where they originated.
* Tape was used on the freezer door. Tape is not an approved food service material.
* Sponges were in a hand sink. Hand sinks are for handwashing only to prevent cross-contamination.
* Boxes of food were on the floor of the walk-in freezer.
* The facility was air drying cleaning cloth on a step ladder.
* The inside of the reach-in coolers were dirty.
* Floors were dirty.
* The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
Now to this week's good news.
Here’s a look at our top performers:
* Hickory farms at 6002 Slide Rd
* Hub City Nutrition at 4525 50th
* Raider Cafe at 2706 4th
* Twisted Root Burger at 116 W Loop 289
