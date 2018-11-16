Lubbock non-profit in need of winter supplies to give to those in need

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Winter has arrived on the South Plains, and one local non-profit is in need of winter supplies like sleeping bags, blankets, and other cold weather gear to give away to those in need.
Justin Stice is the executive director of Hope Community. “We have clothes closet every Sunday as well. A lot of people come into the clothes closet to get clothing and anything else that they might need. It really just gives us a chance to be a blessing to them."
It’s all in the name. Hope Community. They help more than 100 people in need per week in the heart of Lubbock. But now, the non-profit needs winter gear. “Any blankets, any sleeping bags, any clothes that would be great, or financial donations. I think it’s extremely important. It just gets cold. Having that extra layer allows for warmth.”
They also have a clothing closet for kids and adults and a free meal on Sundays “We have a thing on Sunday nights called Fiesta Domingo where we feed about 100 people every Sunday night.”
And these free services are for anyone that needs help. “Just come by its completely free. Come by and we can help you out. There’re different options, different things you’ll be able to grab for kids' adults, most of all different sizes, hygiene products. Anything like that we can help out, we’d love to serve and help you out in that way.”
Hope Community is one of many Lubbock non-profits participating in Giving Tuesday on Nov. 27. You can find a link to their fundraising page at GivingTuesdayLBK.org.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.