Mahomes goes viral after proclaiming love for ketchup

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Heinz Ketchup is offering a sweet deal after a tweet went viral about how much Patrick Mahomes likes ketchup.
The company is now offering Mahomes free ketchup for life if he delivers 57 touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The NFL record for touchdowns in a single season currently belongs to Peyton Manning, who has 55 touchdowns.
Mahomes already has 31 touchdowns but critics say getting to 57 is nearly impossible.
Today Whataburger also tweeted Mahomes and offered to send him some of their own ketchup.
