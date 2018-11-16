Man in police custody providing information in Zoe Campos investigation

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Nine days after a break in the missing person’s case of Zoe Campos, a man in police custody was being escorted around a house by police on Friday, Nov. 16. Officials say the man is providing information to police directly related to the search for the remains of Zoe Campos. A bone was discovered in the backyard of that same house on Nov. 7, 2018 after receiving tips to the Lubbock Police Department. The man, who was in handcuffs, was led into the house in the 1900 block of 70th Street through a side gate. The house is just west of Lowery Field.