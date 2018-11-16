McWhorter Elementary students to spend Saturday giving back

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Students at Lubbock’s McWhorter Elementary School are taking the extra step to make a difference in their community through a program called 20Time. In this program, kids will usually spend about 20 percent of their time giving back to their community by participating in functions like canned food drives and clothing drives, but these kids chose a different route to give back.
“We wanted to do more than just donate food cans or clothes. We wanted to do more to help people,” said student Jolie Gonzales.
This group of McWhorter elementary School students did do more. In fact, the 10 and 11-year-olds went above and beyond when they were challenged to find ways to give back to the community.
“We started out with the beginning of the year casting visions talking about what can you do at your age starting with the campus and then walking the neighborhood. What are things that we see that are in need in our community?” said teacher Alecha Sheppard.
Ideas were buzzing among the students like helping the stray dogs find homes, giving food to the homeless, finding warm clothes for families in need, but one thing stuck out to the kids on their adventure to help the community.
“We turn the corner and I don’t know how many kids, almost all of them, were like that house needs a new roof,” said Sheppard.
Right across the street from their elementary school stands a home in desperate need of a new roof. Without a second thought, the students knew they needed to help.
“We are not doing it because its just something to do, we are doing it because we want to and in our hearts we care about the house and we care they have a good roof for the winter,” said student Rudy Basaldua.
This coming from kids who might have just as much to worry about back at home.
“A lot of these kids have needs just as great as this family and they might have a hole in their roof, they might be sharing a room, or bed, or no bed with siblings, or taking care of their siblings so for them to be able to set that aside for a while and reach out to people in their community, its just been a really cool thing to see,” said teacher Abbi May.
They are proving you’re never too young to give back, especially since the work is being done by volunteers with the materials that were donated. “They are not limited by age that no matter your age you can accomplish great things,” said Sheppard.
The roof will be fixed by professional roofers who volunteered their time to help on Saturday, November 17. The students will also be there and have already promised to help paint the house while the roof is being fixed.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.