Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

I know, to play a full game penalty free would be tough. But if the Red Raiders want to be able to have success this week against Kansas State, they are going to have to try. Under Wildcat head coach Bill Snyder, Kansas State has been traditionally known as a disciplined football team, and the numbers don’t lie. For the season, the Wildcats have only been flagged 50 times, compared to Texas Tech’s 84 times. Last week against Texas, the Red Raiders were flagged eight times for 89-yards. Some of the penalties against Texas, were costly. (First one that came to my mind: third down and thirty-three face mask penalty.) So, if Texas Tech wants to beat Kansas State, they can’t afford those costly penalties. Because we all know that Bill Snyder, and the Kansas State Wildcats will be discipline and won’t shoot themselves in the foot.