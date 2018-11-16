Texas Tech’s 60th Carol of Lights scheduled for Nov. 30

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The annual Carol of Lights event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 on the Texas Tech campus at Memorial Circle, the Engineering Key and the campus Broadway entrance.
This will be the 60th year for the university to host the event, according to a Tech news release. To celebrate the event, Bill Dean, College of Media and Communication professor and outgoing Alumni Association CEO and president, will assist in lighting the lights -- a role he was first asked to fulfill 60 years ago.
The event is hosted in part by Tech’s Residence Hall Association with the theme “A light that lasts a lifetime.” Starting at 7 p.m. Raider Red, Saddle Tramps and the Masked Rider will start the torch light processional, and from 8-10 p.m. musicians from Tech’s performing art college will host a carol concert inside the Hemmle Recital Hall.
ADA parking will be available in the R1 parking lot near 15th Street and Detroit Avenue, parking for the general public will be available in the "R" parking lots after 5:30 p.m. No guest parking will be allowed in the residence halls "Z" parking lots and some streets and lanes around Memorial Circle will be closed starting around 6 p.m.
