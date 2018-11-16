Warm weather coming to an end, colder over the weekend

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Canadian cold front will track across the South Plains Saturday.
The frontal boundary brings colder temperatures and a slim chance for flurries or sprinkles, mainly north of Lubbock towards Amarillo.
No travel issues are expected this weekend across the local viewing area.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Saturday for the Lubbock and South Plains viewing area.
High temperatures may remain in the 30’s across the northern and northwestern half of the area with 50’s southern areas.
Lubbock should see early high temperatures in the 40’s with a few 50’s possible early. Dropping temperatures are in the forecast Saturday afternoon.
Winds become gusty out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. This may produce wind chills in the 20’s and 30’s throughout the day.
Sunday afternoon will remain cold. Under partly cloudy skies, highs remain in the 40’s Sunday.
