Watch: Colorblind deputy sees colors for the first time

Humbolt County, CA sheriff deputy Samantha Freese gave her coworker Jeff Dishmon special glasses so he could see color for the first time in his life. (Hanley, Cecelia)
By RNN Staff | November 16, 2018 at 1:03 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 1:05 PM

HUMBOLT CO., CA (RNN) - Jeff Dishmon has been colorblind his entire life. He saw color for the first time Wednesday, and it brought him to tears.

Dishmon, who is the SWAP Farm Manager for the Humbolt County Sheriff’s Department, received a gift of enchroma glasses from his coworker Samantha Freese.

The two have become close over the eight years they’ve worked together, calling each other “Grandpa” and “Granddaughter.” She and her other correctional deputies pitched in on the cost of the glasses.

Posted by Humboldt County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 14, 2018

The sheriff’s department shared the emotional video of Dishmon’s reaction on their Facebook page.

“What do you see?” Freese asked.

“A different world.” Dismon answered.

Before Wednesday, he didn’t know what the color of his wife’s eyes were, or his daughter’s.

He said he was looking forward to watching a sunset with his wife.

