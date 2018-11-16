Weekend Punch, But First...

Saturday a cold front will blow through most of the KCBD viewing area before mid-day, which I expect will be the warmest point of the day (instead of mid- to late afternoon). Winds will shift to the north and increase with sustained winds of about 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible. Saturday afternoon temperatures will hold steady or even gradually fall as the chilly air builds over the area. With that, late Saturday night into early Sunday morning cloud cover will gradually increase and may produce areas of drizzle, or freezing drizzle, or a few flurries. If any precipitation develops, it will be very light and not measurable. Even very light precipitation, however, may cause some slick areas on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, decks and exterior stairs.