Weekend Punch, But First...

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Today our weather will be a near repeat of yesterday. It was a gorgeous afternoon and a great time to be outside. After this morning’s cold start, seasonably mild weather returns this afternoon with peak temperatures nearly as warm as yesterday’s. There will be less cloud cover, and just a little more of a breeze. The numbers are included in the accompanying video.
Saturday a cold front will blow through most of the KCBD viewing area before mid-day, which I expect will be the warmest point of the day (instead of mid- to late afternoon). Winds will shift to the north and increase with sustained winds of about 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible. Saturday afternoon temperatures will hold steady or even gradually fall as the chilly air builds over the area. With that, late Saturday night into early Sunday morning cloud cover will gradually increase and may produce areas of drizzle, or freezing drizzle, or a few flurries. If any precipitation develops, it will be very light and not measurable. Even very light precipitation, however, may cause some slick areas on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, decks and exterior stairs.
Sunday morning, in case you missed the previous paragraph, there will be a slight chance of some slick areas on elevated surfaces. While this is an unlikely outcome, it would affect Sunday morning activities. Please watch our forecasts for updates. Sunday afternoon will be chilly.
Monday and Tuesday are shaping up nicely for late November. Mornings will be cold, but certainly nothing extraordinary for the season. Afternoons will be a little cool, just a little below average for the time of year.
Today's video is significantly longer than most that I post, due to the weather changes mentioned for the weekend, but more so that I can show you the Thanksgiving precipitation outlook. The graphics are near the end of the video. View them in light of the next two paragraphs (as well as our forecast we are delivering on air, on social media, and in app).
Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday) brings a slight chance of light rain to the area, favoring the southern KCBD viewing area. My forecast temperatures are above freezing, so in my forecast there is only the potential for liquid precipitation. And no ice. The outlooks are included in the accompanying video.
Thanksgiving some of the area (mainly south) may have some light rain early in the morning. Temperatures will be above freezing and any precipitation will be liquid. Thursday morning otherwise will be mostly cloudy to cloudy, with Thursday afternoon becoming partly cloudy. For the latest update see our Forecasts below, on our Weather Page at kcbd.com/weather, and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App.
Early Friday afternoon I'll post on my Steve Divine KCBD Facebook page the latest weather outlook for Saturday's game. You can, however, check it out any time in our free Weather App and on our Weather Page by setting the location to "Manhattan KS".
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 28°, eight degrees below average for the date. The high was 69°, five degrees above the average. The November 15 record low is 10° (1916) and the record high 85° (1965). For today, November 16, Lubbock’s average low is 36° and the high 63°. The record low is 11° (1916) and the record high 83° (1966).
On This Date, November 16, 1980: Following a strong cold front on the 14th, an upper level storm system brought an extended period of heavy snow stretching from Southwest Texas northeast into the South Plains and Texas Panhandle. By the time the snow ended late on the 16th, generally between 8 and 11 inches of snow had fallen on the South Plains. Up to 15 inches was recorded in the Davis Mountains in Southwest Texas. Drifts up to four feet and low visibility at times closed most roads on the South Plains through the following morning. No deaths or serious injuries were directly attributed to the snowstorm. It was estimated that the storm immobilized up to 500 vehicles on the South Plains and approximately 600 in the Panhandle. "On This Day in Texas South Plains Weather History" courtesy Caprock Weather.
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 5:44 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:21 AM CST.
