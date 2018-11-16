Xcel Energy intern from Texas Tech recognized for intervening in suicide attempt

LUBBOCK, TX (Xcel Energy) – A college intern at Xcel Energy’s Jones Generating Station southeast of Lubbock has been honored with the company’s Life Sustaining Award for intervening in a suicide attempt in central Lubbock this summer.
Preston McClendon, a senior engineering student at Texas Tech University, was headed to Texas Tech Student Recreation Center after ending his shift at the power plant, and noticed a man on the 9th Street overpass over the Marsha Sharp Freeway preparing to jump into the rushing traffic below. McClendon was headed in the opposite direction over the bridge, but made an immediate U-turn and pulled up alongside the man and asked him if he was OK. The man shouted for McClendon to leave and that he was about to jump.
McClendon began to talk to the distraught man in friendly tones, and was able to encourage him to step away from the edge of the overpass and engage McClendon in conversation.
“He told me his name was Daniel and thanked me,” McClendon said. “He told me he was homeless and needed a ride to the side of town where he stays.
“I drove him to Avenue Q where he sleeps and I learned a lot about Daniel,” McClendon added. “I learned our birthdays are in the same month and the he used to work out a lot when he was younger.”
McClendon later conferred with police who had been called to the scene, who followed up with the man to ensure he was OK.
“Had I left my apartment one minute earlier I would have seen him walking and thought nothing of it,” McClendon said. “If I had left my apartment one minute later, he might have already jumped.”
For his quick action that likely prevented a suicide, Xcel Energy recently honored McClendon with the Life Sustaining Award, an honor bestowed on employees who offer life-saving assistance in their communities whether on or off the job.
“When we see something, we do something,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “I’m proud our employees feel that same responsibility whether at work or out in our communities. You really see it put into action when an employee saves the life of someone they’ve never met, or is aware enough to take action for a fellow employee.”
