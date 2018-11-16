Xcel Energy intern from Texas Tech recognized for intervening in suicide attempt

Preston McClendon, a senior engineering student at Texas Tech University, was headed to Texas Tech Student Recreation Center after ending his shift at the power plant, and noticed a man on the 9th Street overpass over the Marsha Sharp Freeway preparing to jump into the rushing traffic below. McClendon was headed in the opposite direction over the bridge, but made an immediate U-turn and pulled up alongside the man and asked him if he was OK. The man shouted for McClendon to leave and that he was about to jump.