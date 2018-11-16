Zoe Campos Investigation: Search warrant issued for house after bone was found in backyard

About a year and four months after Zoe went missing, her mother Melinda Campos and private detectives she hired organized a search party, to search around Lowery Field, since that is where her phone last pinged. Her phone could have been anywhere within a one-mile radius of Lowery Field. Search crews also were told a junk yard behind Jaguars, along Highway 87, needed to be checked thoroughly. The searches came up empty. But now, years later, a bone was found within that radius of where Zoe’s phone pinged.