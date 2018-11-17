Cloudy and cold overnight, chilly again Sunday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -A strong Canadian cold front moved across the area Saturday morning.
Clouds and much colder temperatures have been observed across the area Saturday afternoon.
Clouds are in the forecast overnight tonight. A few sprinkles and flurries are possible late, mainly north of Lubbock.
Gusty north winds continue through midnight. Temperatures fall into the 20’s and 30’s overnight. Wind chill values will drop into the teens and 20’s areawide by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday afternoon will remain cold. Under partly cloudy skies, highs remain in the 40’s Sunday. North winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunshine returns Monday with highs approaching 60 degrees.
Another weak cold front will drop highs into the 50’s again Tuesday.
A disturbance will move across the area Wednesday providing a brief opportunity for showers. This system should move quickly out of the area Wednesday night.
Thanksgiving Day should be partly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
At the moment, Thanksgiving Day looks dry.
