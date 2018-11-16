Clovis man convicted of 6th DWI

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man faces more than three years in prison after he was convicted of his 6th DWI.
A Curry County jury found 43-year-old Gerardo Vasquez guilty of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor - 6th offense, which is a third degree felony. He was also convicted of driving while his license was revoked.
“Our office is committed to making sure these repeat DWI offenders are held accountable for their actions and I hope that the Judge in this case will sentence Vasquez to the maximum prison time allowed by law,” said District Attorney Andrea Reeb.
Sentencing will be held at a later date pending a diagnostic evaluation.
Vasquez faces up to 42 months in prison.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.