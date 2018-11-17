End Zone scores: Bi-District playoffs

This is where the run to Arlington for the State Championship begins, and it all starts Thursday night for some of our area teams.
November 16, 2018 at 8:31 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 9:38 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here are your End Zone scores from Friday night’s Bi-District Playoff Games:

EP Chapin vs Coronado

FW Eastern Hills 0 Lubbock Cooper 52

Snyder 7 Dalhart 26

Post 16 Panhandle 54

Sudan vs Wink

Borden County 56 Morton 0

Ira 68 Crowell 22

Nazareth 24 White Deer 70

Whitharral 64 Southland 0

Cisco 29 Spearman 33

Silverton 26 Follett 76

Motley County 76 Groom 56

Floydada vs West Texas

Ralls 13 Clarendon 58

Tahoka vs Vega

Smyer 8 Stratford 84

Petersburg 6 McLean 62

Paducah vs Aspermont

Levelland vs Monahans

Bovina 22 Iraan 32

Plains vs McCamey

Farwell 53 Van Horn 6

Lubbock Christian 14 Pantego Christian 15

Trinity Christian vs Grace Prep

