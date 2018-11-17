End Zone scores: Bi-District playoffs

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here are your End Zone scores from Friday night’s Bi-District Playoff Games:
EP Chapin vs Coronado
FW Eastern Hills 0 Lubbock Cooper 52
Snyder 7 Dalhart 26
Post 16 Panhandle 54
Sudan vs Wink
Borden County 56 Morton 0
Ira 68 Crowell 22
Nazareth 24 White Deer 70
Whitharral 64 Southland 0
Cisco 29 Spearman 33
Silverton 26 Follett 76
Motley County 76 Groom 56
Floydada vs West Texas
Ralls 13 Clarendon 58
Tahoka vs Vega
Smyer 8 Stratford 84
Petersburg 6 McLean 62
Paducah vs Aspermont
Levelland vs Monahans
Bovina 22 Iraan 32
Plains vs McCamey
Farwell 53 Van Horn 6
Lubbock Christian 14 Pantego Christian 15
Trinity Christian vs Grace Prep
