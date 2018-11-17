Kansas State up 18-6 against Tech in fourth quarter

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Both teams seem to have changed tactics for the game and instead of scoring touchdowns, have relied more on field goals.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are playing one of its last regular season games agaisnt Kansas State inside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Red Raiders are coming off a three-game losing streak and will need to win this game in order to become bowl eligible. Tech is favored to win the game but will have to play smart and limit Kansas State’s rushing game.
With Jett Duffey starting as quarterback, the first quarter was slow for both team and the only advantage Tech was able to get was two field goal attempts. Both made successful by kicker Clayton Hatfield.
But with the help of a Texas Tech penalty and a disorganized defense, Kansas State was able make it down the field nearly for a touchdown. Stopped at Tech’s 3-yard line the Wildcats couldn’t quite make it and were forced to kick a field goal.
Less than a minute was left in the half when Kansas State was able to complete a touchdown pass, giving the Wildcats the lead at 10-6 to finish up the half.
The only advantages Kansas State took were two field goals that put its score up to 15, against Tech’s 6.
Stick with Devin Ward and Pete Christy throughout the game for constant updates.
