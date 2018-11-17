Police find human remains buried in backyard, suspect in custody

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Human remains have been found buried in a backyard of a home in the 1900 block of 70th Street in Lubbock. A suspect is in custody, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
The person in custody was in jail on an unrelated charge, but investigators are working on getting a murder warrant issued. That person’s name has not been released.
This discovery is part of the investigation into the disappearance of Zoe Campos, however, the remains have not been identified. Officials say they do believe it is Zoe Campos. Officials say they believe an entire human body was buried in the yard.
The first bone found in the yard on November 7 was not a human bone. After more information the investigators were given, new equipment was brought in and other bones were found. Those bones are confirmed to be human.
The investigation is not over and officials expect to find clues in a field between 66th Street and South Loop 289, just east of I-27. LPD Mounted patrol was searching the field earlier in the week and have had the field secured by police officers since.
Chief Greg Stevens said the house where the bones were found is not the only place they’re investigating and they want to make sure their case is absolute.
Officials were not able to comment on the suspect’s relationship with Zoe Campos at this time.
