Police investigate Friday night shooting in Levelland

LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - Investigators with the Levelland Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in the 200 Block of Avenue K in Levelland on Friday night.
Police say one person was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland with minor injuries. The male victim has not been identified at this time.
Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia said they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and one person is being interviewed by investigators.
