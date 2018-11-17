Red Raiders shut down by Kansas State , 21-6

MANHATTAN, KS (KCBD) - Losers of three in a row, the Red Raiders expected to snap that skid visiting struggling Kansas State.
Texas Tech was a 7 point road favorite. However, the Wildcats silenced the Red Raider offense, picking up an 21-6 win Saturday afternoon.
Texas Tech jumped out to the 6-0 lead behind two field goals from Clayton Hatfield, but they wouldn’t score again.
Kansas State would take the lead late in the 2nd quarter on a touchdown pass to take a 10-6 halftime lead. Under Bill Snyder, Kansas State is 180-12 when leading at the half.
Jett Duffey was 19-27 for 150 yards and one interception.
McLane Carter came in in the 4th and the first snap to him was low. He couldn’t handle it and Kansas State recovered. It was one of three turnovers by the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders only had 181 yards of total offense. That last time they had less than 300 yards in a game was 2011 against Oklahoma State. That snaps an 88 game streak of having more than 300 yards of offense.
It was the first time in a road game the Red Raiders didn’t score a touchdown since 2006 against TCU.
Texas Tech falls to 5-6 and now must win next Saturday 11am against Baylor at Cowboys stadium to get bowl eligible.
