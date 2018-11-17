Tech up 6-0 against Kansas State in second quarter

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders are set for one of its last regular season games, playing Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. inside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Red Raiders are coming off a three-game losing streak and will need to win this game in order to become bowl eligible. Tech is favored to win the game but will have to play smart and limit Kansas State’s rushing game.
The first quarter was slow for both team and the only advantage Tech was able to get was two field goal attempts. Both made successful by kicker Clayton Hatfield.
Stick with Devin Ward and Pete Christy throughout the game for constant updates.
