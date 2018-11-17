Weekend Weather Update

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Cooler temperatures this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 50′s as a cold front will be arriving this morning which will bring breezy northerly wind to become sustained between 15-20mph and gusting up to 30mph. Mostly sunny sky will become mostly cloudy by late afternoon. Wind chill will make this evening feel very cold as temperatures begin to fall quite rapidly once the sun sets and wind speeds reduce to 10-15mph.