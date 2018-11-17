Weekend Weather Update

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Cooler temperatures this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 50′s as a cold front will be arriving this morning which will bring breezy northerly wind to become sustained between 15-20mph and gusting up to 30mph. Mostly sunny sky will become mostly cloudy by late afternoon. Wind chill will make this evening feel very cold as temperatures begin to fall quite rapidly once the sun sets and wind speeds reduce to 10-15mph.
Morning temperatures will drop into the upper 20′s with mostly cloudy sky. Wind speeds will decrease as the day progresses but high temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. No chance for precipitation this weekend.
Monday morning temperatures will start in the mid to upper 20′s again but will increase back into the upper 50′s for afternoon high temperature with mostly clear sky and westerly wind between 5-10mph.
Rain chances non-existant until mid-week when another cold front drops into the region bringing a chance for morning showers on Wednesday. Temperatures return to more seasonal conditions for Thanksgiving with high temperatures in the low to mid 60′s and partly cloudy sky.
