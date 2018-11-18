Family of Zoe Campos thanks community for support

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The family of Zoe Campos, the Lubbock woman who went missing 5 years ago Saturday, have posted a letter of thanks to social media following Friday night’s news an arrest had been made in her murder.
In the letter the family says they are heartbroken now that they know Zoe is gone. “For Five years we have been waiting for answers, through pleas, anger, tears, and hope and through those five years you have loved us, supported us, shared Zoe, and had every emotion we have had.”
The post that went up just before noon Sunday closed by simply saying “Thank you for loving our Zoe.”
On Saturday, Lubbock Police confirmed 25-year-old Carlos Rodriquez was charged with the murder, in connection to Campos' disappearance.
Bond for Rodriquez' murder charge was set at $500,000, but he was already in the Lubbock County Detention Center awaiting transfer to a TDCJ facility after having been convicted in October to four years in prison for an unrelated stalking charge.
Late Friday night, Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens held a news conference confirming a suspect was in custody and that human remains had been located at a home in the 1900 block of 70th street, near Lowery Field.
The Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office will still have to confirm if the remains are those of Campos. A bone previously found at the home was determined to be from an animal.
Friday night’s events wrapped up a week of searching that was renewed 5 years after Campos' disappearance on November 17, 2013.
Stevens said Friday an additional news conference would take place either Monday or Tuesday to further discuss the latest developments on the Zoe Campos case.
